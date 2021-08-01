search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE flat as Teva, NICE fall

1 Aug, 2021 18:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, NICE and Opko fell today but Phoenix rose strongly following Riskified successful Wall Street IPO.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,691.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,764.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 559.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 388.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 563.9 million in equities and NIS 1.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.339% from Friday, at NIS 3.233/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.065% lower, at NIS 3.849/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, falling 1.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.69% fell 8.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.17% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.79%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.31% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.20%.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after the successful IPO of Israeli e-commerce fraud protection platform company Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) on Wall Street, in which it has a 3.94% stake. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.64% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.87%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.62% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018