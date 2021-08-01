Sun: TASE flat as Teva, NICE fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,691.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,764.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 559.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 388.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 563.9 million in equities and NIS 1.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.339% from Friday, at NIS 3.233/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.065% lower, at NIS 3.849/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, falling 1.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.69% fell 8.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.17% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.79%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.31% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.20%.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after the successful IPO of Israeli e-commerce fraud protection platform company Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) on Wall Street, in which it has a 3.94% stake. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.64% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.87%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.62% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2021

