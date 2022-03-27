Sun: TASE flat despite strong Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06%, to 2,035.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 2,110.31 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 484.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.58% to 380.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.18 billion in equities and NIS 1.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.223/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.280% higher at NIS 3.550/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today rising 4.93%, on the day's biggest turnover, after announcing a $130 million deal with an Asia-Pacific country. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.07%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.11% and parent company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sister company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.52%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.98%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) rose 13.42%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 7.01%.

