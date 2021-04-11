search
Sun: TASE gains continue

11 Apr, 2021 19:24
Energix and the banks led the rises today but Teva and Nova fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,645.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,708.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94%, to 604.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 377.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 769 million in equities and NIS 1.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.061% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.284/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.169% higher, at NIS 3.906/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.70% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.41%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 5.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.64%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.75%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 1.66% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.97%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.21% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.79%.

