Sun: TASE gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as the war against Hamas moved into its eighth week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,801.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,817.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 348.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 369.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 691.1 million in equities and NIS 1.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.214% on Friday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher at NIS 4.078/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 0.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.07%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: ENRG) rose 1.44%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.83%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.49% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2023.

