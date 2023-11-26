search
Sun: TASE gains continue

26 Nov, 2023 17:23
Delek led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 index today as Bezeq fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as the war against Hamas moved into its eighth week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,801.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,817.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 348.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 369.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 691.1 million in equities and NIS 1.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.214% on Friday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher at NIS 4.078/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 0.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.07%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: ENRG) rose 1.44%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.83%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.49% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

