Sun: TASE gains despite political uncertainty

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.99%, to 1,902.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,919.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44% to 384.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 374.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.668% on Friday, at NIS 3.617/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower at NIS 4.024/€.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.05%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.09%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.99%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.79%.

Despite the political uncertainty only four shares fell on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today led by Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ), which fell 3.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.61%.

