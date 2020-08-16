Sun: Israel-UAE agreement boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today boosted by the Israel-UAE agreement, which was announced after the market closed for the weekend on Thursday evening. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,435.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.36%, to 1,457.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 500.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.54% to 39.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 769.40 million in equities and NIS 1.298 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate down 0.059 on Friday at NIS 3.404/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.352% lower, at NIS 4.022/€. On the market, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 7.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.23%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.02% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.81%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.48%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.68%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.82% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.61%.

