Sun: TASE gains strongly ahead of Passover holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,933.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21% to 1,957.36 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 409.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 377.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 1.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.079% on Friday, at NIS 3.783/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.213% lower at NIS 4.028/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.58%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.13%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 7.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.15%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.02% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.42%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 7.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.80%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.97% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.33%.

