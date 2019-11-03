search
Sun: TASE higher as Teva rises sharply

3 Nov, 2019 18:24
Teva and Delek led the market higher while NICE Systems and Elbit Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.86% to 1,668.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82% to 1,590.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 384.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 369.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 591.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.227% at NIS 3.521/$ on Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.249% at 3.927/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.47%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.57% and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 6.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the news that the deal to buy the gas pipeline to Egypt is completed.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.09%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.13%.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 0.65%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.06% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.84%.

