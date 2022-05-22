search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE higher but banks decline

22 May, 2022 18:44
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Teva led the market higher today but the banks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,889.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,957.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.45% to 420.49 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 373.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 941.1 million in equities and NIS 1.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.944% on Friday, at NIS 3.359/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.493% lower at NIS 3.549/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.39% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.05%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.04% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.73%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.09%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018