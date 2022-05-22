Sun: TASE higher but banks decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,889.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,957.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.45% to 420.49 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 373.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 941.1 million in equities and NIS 1.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.944% on Friday, at NIS 3.359/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.493% lower at NIS 3.549/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.39% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.05%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.04% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.73%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.09%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 22, 2022.

