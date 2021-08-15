Sun: TASE higher despite Teva's decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,714.72 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,772.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.93% to 551.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 388.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 743.4 million in equities and NIS 1.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.223/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.071% higher at NIS 3.784/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.26% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.11%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.72%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.42% and Mivne Real estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.52%.

