Sun: TASE higher following attack on Iran

27 Oct, 2024 17:30
Globes correspondent

The banks and real estate companies led the gains today as tech stocks fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 2,170.55 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90% to 2,172.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 426.09 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 386.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 1.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.106% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.785/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.232% higher, at NIS 4.097/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.02%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.01%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.93%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.41%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.82%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.93%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 11.84% and Electreon (TASE: ELWS) rose 5.56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

