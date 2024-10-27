Sun: TASE higher following attack on Iran

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 2,170.55 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90% to 2,172.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 426.09 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 386.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 1.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.106% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.785/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.232% higher, at NIS 4.097/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.02%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.01%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.93%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.41%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.82%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.93%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 11.84% and Electreon (TASE: ELWS) rose 5.56%.

