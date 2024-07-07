Sun: TASE jumps on hostage deal optimism

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today buoyed by optimism on a hostage deal. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.27%, to 2,063.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.73% to 2,046.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.53% to 423.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.61% to 378.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 2.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.535% on Friday, at NIS 3.721/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.267% lower at NIS 4.029/€.

On the market, real estate stocks rose strongly led by Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR), which rose 6.49% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT), which rose 6.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.81% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.75% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.40%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.79% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.76%.

