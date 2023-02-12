search
Sun: TASE losses moderate in late trading

12 Feb, 2023 18:53
Enlight Renewal Energy fell sharply following its Nasdaq debut while Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange initially fell today although it recovered most of its heavy losses from the morning session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,777.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.82%, to 1,803.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.22% to 350.96 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.49% to 368.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.33 billion in equities and NIS 1.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.516% on Friday, at NIS 3.507/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.021% higher at NIS 3.758/€.

On the market, Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 5.71%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after making its debut on Nasdaq. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.02%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.41% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.11%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.88%, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.15% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 1.32%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62%.

