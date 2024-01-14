Sun: TASE lower but banks gain

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,857.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37% to 1,877.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 386.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 377.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 550.4 million in equities and NIS 994.8 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.187% on Friday, at NIS 3.728/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.334% lower at NIS 4.088/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.55%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.34% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.68%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2024.

