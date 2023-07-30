Sun: TASE maintains steady recovery

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75%, to 1,868.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,882.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.46% to 378.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 372.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 1.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.081% on Friday, at NIS 3.713/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.908% lower at NIS 4.071/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.97% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.74%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.11% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.34%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.25%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.19%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.