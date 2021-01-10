search
Sun: TASE maintains strong rally

10 Jan, 2021 19:17
Nova and Ormat led the rises today but Teva and Perrigo declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.67%, to 1,566.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.86%, to 1,627.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.25%, to 559.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 369.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 2.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.1567% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.187/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.036% lower, at NIS 3.901/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.18% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.80%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 5.51%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.43% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.74%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 2.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.99%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.99%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.90% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.20%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.03%.

