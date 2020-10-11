Sun: TASE maintains strong rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,371.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,413.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.37%, to 510.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 356.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 818.3 million in equities and NIS 1.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.383% down from Friday at NIS 3.381/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.170% lower at NIS 3.986/€.

On the market, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 5.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.1% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.67%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.02%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.55%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.38% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.94%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.60% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 1.75% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.87%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.10% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.42%.

