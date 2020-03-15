Sun: TASE manages upward correction

After steep rises in New York on Friday, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange corrected upwards somewhat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.60%, to 1,296.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.74%, to 1,206.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81%, to 307.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 1.0%%, to 333.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 7.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 3.6520/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 4.0778/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 3.63%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.64%; Nice Systems rose 4.91%; Discount Bank fell 4.3%; and Elbit Systems rose 5.00%.

Among prominent advancers were Opko Health, up 23.46%; Energean. Up 17.46%; Oil Refineries, up 15.13%; and Shufersal, up 13.74%. On the downside, Paz fell 9.56% after notifying the stock exchange that it was liable to make a write down of goodwill NIS 540-570 million in respect of its oil refinery in Ashdod; Fox fell 9.49%; and BATM fell 9.37%.

