Sun: TASE mixed

13 Sep, 2020 19:00
Electra and Shapir recorded he biggest gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today while Liveperson and Opko declines sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,313.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,337.67 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.09%, to 458.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.45% to 355.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 853.2 million in equities and NIS 1.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate up 0.703% on Friday at NIS 3.438/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.715% higher, at NIS 4.069/€.

On the market, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.11% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.63%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.78%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.56% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.92%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.76%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.43% but Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.73%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.44%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.19% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.08%.

en.globes.co.il - on September 13, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

