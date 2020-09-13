Sun: TASE mixed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,313.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,337.67 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.09%, to 458.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.45% to 355.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 853.2 million in equities and NIS 1.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate up 0.703% on Friday at NIS 3.438/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.715% higher, at NIS 4.069/€.

On the market, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.11% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.63%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.78%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.56% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.92%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.76%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.43% but Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.73%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.44%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.19% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.08%.

