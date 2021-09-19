Sun: TASE mixed ahead of Sukkot holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30%, to 1,806.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,864.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 558.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 390.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 1.62 billion in bonds. The market reopens on Wednesday after the first Sukkot holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.125% on Friday, at NIS 3.207/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.335% lower at NIS 3.778/€.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) led the market, falling 1.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after raising money to fund the acquisition of the Tzrifin logistics center. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.07%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.85% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.32%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.18%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.97%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 9.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.40% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2021

