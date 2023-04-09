search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE mixed in thin holiday trading

9 Apr, 2023 18:08
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Elbit Systems led the gains today while Nova and Delek led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,739.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,738.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 341.733 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 365.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 415.7 million in equities and NIS 534 million in bonds.

In foreign exchange futures contracts, the Bank of Israel the shekel-dollar rate is up 1.39%, at NIS 3.614/$, and the shekel-euro rate is 1.35% higher at NIS 3.940/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.52, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.72%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.61% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.83%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.62% while its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.76%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018