Sun: TASE mixed in thin holiday trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,739.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,738.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 341.733 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 365.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 415.7 million in equities and NIS 534 million in bonds.

In foreign exchange futures contracts, the Bank of Israel the shekel-dollar rate is up 1.39%, at NIS 3.614/$, and the shekel-euro rate is 1.35% higher at NIS 3.940/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.52, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.72%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.61% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.83%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.62% while its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.76%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.