Sun: TASE opens 2022 higher despite Teva slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,987.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81%, to 2,073.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.24% to 552.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 397.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.19 billion in equities and NIS 1.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set unchanged, at NIS 3.11/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.060% lower, at NIS 3.5199/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, falling 6.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after a New York State court ruled that Teva had fueled opioid addiction in the state. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.62% and Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.35%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.15% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.22%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.26%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.62%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.92%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.19%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines (TASE: ELAL) rose 8.70% on an agreement with the Ministry of Finance for another state aid package.

