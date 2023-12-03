Sun: TASE opens December higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today on the first trading day in December. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95%, to 1,791.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88% to 1,808.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 348.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 372.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 650.1 million in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.673% on Friday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.493% higher at NIS 4.074/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.33%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.84% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.07%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.99% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.62%.

