search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens December higher

3 Dec, 2023 17:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek, Ormat and the banks led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today on the first trading day in December. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95%, to 1,791.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88% to 1,808.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 348.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 372.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 650.1 million in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.673% on Friday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.493% higher at NIS 4.074/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.33%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.84% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.07%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.99% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018