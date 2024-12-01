Sun: TASE opens December with big gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.51%, to 2,294.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.72% to 2,334.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27% to 428.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 393.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.11 billion in equities and NIS 1.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.082% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.643/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.174% higher, at NIS 3.852/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.66%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.98% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.26%.

YH Dimri Construction & Development (TASE: DIMRI), newly promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 5.43% for the biggest rise on the index today.NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.05%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.48%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.43% and Fattal (1998) Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.