Sun: TASE opens December with big gains

1 Dec, 2024 17:39
YH Dimri, newly promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, recorded the biggest gain on the index today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.51%, to 2,294.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.72% to 2,334.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27% to 428.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 393.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.11 billion in equities and NIS 1.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.082% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.643/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.174% higher, at NIS 3.852/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.66%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.98% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.26%.

YH Dimri Construction & Development (TASE: DIMRI), newly promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 5.43% for the biggest rise on the index today.NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.05%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.48%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.43% and Fattal (1998) Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.48%.

