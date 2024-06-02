search
Sun: TASE opens June lower

2 Jun, 2024 17:51
NICE Systems and Nova led the TASE lower today as ICL and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,996.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37% to 1,986.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94% to 433.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 376.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 859.8 million in equities and NIS 1.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.081% on Friday, at NIS 3.718/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.012% lower at NIS 4.025/€.

On the market Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.26%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.15% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.44%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.9% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.69%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.69% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.62%.

