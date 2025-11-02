Sun: TASE opens November higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 3,288.20 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74% to 3,363.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.43% to 600.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 418.89 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.38 billion in equities and NIS 2.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.43% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.243/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.335% lower, at NIS 3.752/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.23% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.61%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.80% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.30%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.18%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.30%, Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 0.89%, and Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

