Sun: TASE opens October with more steep falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange again fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.12%, to 1,798.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.35%, to 1,839.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.24% to 380.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.63% to 363.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.48 billion in equities and NIS 2.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.198% today from Friday, at NIS 3.543/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.674% higher at NIS 3.486/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.98%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.59%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 5.43%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.39% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.95%. Shafir Engineering and Industries Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 5.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.74% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 2, 2022.

