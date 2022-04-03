Sun: TASE opens Q2 higher led by Teva, NICE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today on the first trading day of the second quarter of 2022. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45%, to 2,030.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69%, to 2,111.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 481.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 383.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 923.9 million in equities and NIS 938.5 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.850% on Friday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.477% higher at NIS 3.540/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.15%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.61%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.91%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.16%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.23%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.84% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.01%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.33% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) fell 1.82%.

