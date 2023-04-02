Sun: TASE opens Q2 with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today in the first session of the second quarter. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,760.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.34%, to 1,748.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.96% to 339.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 369.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 793.4 million in equities and NIS 1.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.809% on Friday, at NIS 3.615/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.964% higher at NIS 3.932/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 26.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after selling its stake in a Texas toll road for a huge amount. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 6.21%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.33%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.70%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.12% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.61%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.76%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.51%.

