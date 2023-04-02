search
Sun: TASE opens Q2 with strong gains

2 Apr, 2023 18:33
The banks and Shikun & Binui led the market higher today as Delek Group led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today in the first session of the second quarter. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,760.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.34%, to 1,748.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.96% to 339.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 369.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 793.4 million in equities and NIS 1.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.809% on Friday, at NIS 3.615/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.964% higher at NIS 3.932/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 26.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after selling its stake in a Texas toll road for a huge amount. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 6.21%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.33%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.70%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.12% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.61%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.76%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.51%.

