Sun: TASE opens Q3 with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,853.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.68%, to 1,915.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.72% to 412.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.67% to 376.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 881.2 million in equities and NIS 1.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.743% higher, at NIS 3.526/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 1.336% higher, at NIS 3.685/€.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) led the market today, rising 9.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 7.4%, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.91% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 5.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.45%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.82% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.19%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.88%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.16% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2022.

