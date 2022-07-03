search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens Q3 with strong gains

3 Jul, 2022 17:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Energix and Ormat led the strong rises on the TASE today but Elbit Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,853.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.68%, to 1,915.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.72% to 412.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.67% to 376.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 881.2 million in equities and NIS 1.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.743% higher, at NIS 3.526/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 1.336% higher, at NIS 3.685/€.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) led the market today, rising 9.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 7.4%, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.91% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 5.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.45%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.82% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.19%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.88%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.16% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018