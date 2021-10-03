search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens Q4 higher

3 Oct, 2021 18:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and ICL led the gains today but Teva and NICE Systems fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,806.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,867.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 550.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 391.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 866.7 million in equities and NIS 1.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.070% lower at NIS 3.739/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.49% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.30%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.32%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.76%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.28%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.77% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Drilling Limited Partnership (TASE:DEDR.L) rose a further 5.60% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 8.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 3, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018