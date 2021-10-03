Sun: TASE opens Q4 higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,806.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,867.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 550.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 391.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 866.7 million in equities and NIS 1.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.070% lower at NIS 3.739/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.49% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.30%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.32%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.76%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.28%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.77% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Drilling Limited Partnership (TASE:DEDR.L) rose a further 5.60% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 8.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 3, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021