Sun: TASE opens September mixed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,847.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,868.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 381.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 372.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 430.3 million in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.158% on Friday, at NIS 3.795/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.380% lower at NIS 4.117/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.04% on thye day's biggest trading turnover. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 6.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.96%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.34% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.86%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2023.

