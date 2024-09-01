Sun: TASE opens September on downtick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 2,074.74 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.75% to 2066.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35% to 409.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 384.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 655.4 million in equities and NIS 1.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.246% on Friday, at NIS 3.656/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.219% lower at NIS 4.056/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.97%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.55%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 6.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.99% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.96%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 0.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.20%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.25% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.