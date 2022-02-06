search
Sun: TASE opens week flat

6 Feb, 2022 18:38
Delek and Shapir led the gains on the market today as Bezeq and ICL lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,927.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 2,042.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 489.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.39% to 386.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 968,000 in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate representative 0.408% higher at NIS 3.199/$, and the shekel euro representative rate was set 1.948% higher at NIS 3.668/€.

Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) led the market today climbing 3.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.64% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.76%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.42% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.74%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.85% and Kenon Group (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 0.17% on its Tel Aviv 35 Index debut, having replaced Perrigo, which delisted. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 8.02% on completion of the acquisition of North Sea energy assets for its Ithaca unit, and fintech company Nayax (TASE: NYAX) rose 3.55%, after filing confidentially for a Wall Street IPO.

