Sun: TASE opens week flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,927.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 2,042.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 489.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.39% to 386.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 968,000 in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate representative 0.408% higher at NIS 3.199/$, and the shekel euro representative rate was set 1.948% higher at NIS 3.668/€.

Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) led the market today climbing 3.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.64% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.76%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.42% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.74%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.85% and Kenon Group (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 0.17% on its Tel Aviv 35 Index debut, having replaced Perrigo, which delisted. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 8.02% on completion of the acquisition of North Sea energy assets for its Ithaca unit, and fintech company Nayax (TASE: NYAX) rose 3.55%, after filing confidentially for a Wall Street IPO.

