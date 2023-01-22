Sun: TASE opens week flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,831.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,856.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 363.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 371.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 608.40 million in equities and NIS 1.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% on Friday, at NIS 3.407/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.209% higher at NIS 3.695/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.98% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.98%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.71% and Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.67%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 6.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.58%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.28% and <ahref="http://www.mizrahi.co.il/" target="new">Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.77%. ,

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2023.

