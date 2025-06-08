Sun: TASE opens week flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 2,735.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 2,751.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02% to 486.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 400.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 1.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.315% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.502/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.351% higher, at NIS 4.002/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.33% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.26%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 6.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.24%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.95% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.35%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.49%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.07% and

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.