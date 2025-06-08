search
Sun: TASE opens week flat

8 Jun, 2025 17:47
Ormat led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today as Tower led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 2,735.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 2,751.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02% to 486.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 400.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 1.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.315% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.502/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.351% higher, at NIS 4.002/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.33% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.26%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 6.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.24%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.95% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.35%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.49%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.07% and

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.60%.

