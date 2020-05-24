search
Sun: TASE opens week higher

24 May, 2020 18:38
Bezeq and the banks rose strongly but Delek and energy stocks were down.

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.30%, to 1,443.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.16%, to 1,422.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39%, to 437.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 357.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 812.3 million in equities and NIS 2.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.427% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.529/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.445% lower, at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 6.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 5.33% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.95% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.51%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.4%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.13% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.28%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.58% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.65%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.70% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.39%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.50% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

