Sun: TASE opens week higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.63%, to 1,723.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,713.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 333.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 363.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 566.3 million in equities and NIS 1.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.055% on Friday, at NIS 3.656/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.172% lower at NIS 4.002/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.80%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.36%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.88%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.36%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.85%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.