Sun: TASE opens week higher

23 Apr, 2023 17:51
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Energix led the gains today but ICL and Teva lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.63%, to 1,723.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,713.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 333.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 363.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 566.3 million in equities and NIS 1.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.055% on Friday, at NIS 3.656/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.172% lower at NIS 4.002/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.80%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.36%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.88%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.36%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.85%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

