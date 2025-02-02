Sun: TASE opens week higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.37%, to 2,457.77 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 2,510.40 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 477.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 397.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.14 billion in equities and NIS 1.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.195% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.577/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.709/€.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose.1.58%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.98% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.66%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.32% and its energy exploration and production NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.86%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.17%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.69%.

Fattal (1998) Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.07% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.41%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.49%.

