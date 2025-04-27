search
Sun: TASE opens week higher

27 Apr, 2025 18:51
Globes correspondent

Teva and Nova led the gains today but Hapoalim and Leumi fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged higher today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 2,511.42 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 2,557.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 448.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 400.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 939.9 million in equities and NIS 1.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.987% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.612/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.144% lower, at NIS 4.105/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.97% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.42% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.82%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Opko Health (HYSE: OPKO; TASE: OPKO) fell 3.73% and Electreon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) rose 13.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

