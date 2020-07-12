Sun: TASE opens week higher led by Teva

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,377.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,353.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63%, to 451.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 351.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 890 million in equities and NIS 1.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.377% higher on Friday at NIS 3.434/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.090% higher, at NIS 3.903/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.08% after receiving permission from the Ministry of Communications to double its Internet speeds. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.28% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.56%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.01% and outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) rose 4.27% after the identity of its potential buyer was revealed.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.12%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.97%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.49%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.09% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.35%.

