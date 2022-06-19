search
Sun: TASE opens week higher led by banks

19 Jun, 2022 17:36
The banks and NICE Systems rose strongly today but ICL and Teva declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.31%, to 1,799.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,846.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.62% to 394.08 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 363.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.01 billion in equities and NIS 2.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.087% lower, at NIS 3.460/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 1.20% higher, at NIS 3.643/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 10.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 4.81%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.71% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.43%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 6.50% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 6.04%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.85%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.65%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.68%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.10%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.62% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.43%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 6.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (formerly Delek Drilling) (TASE: NWMD) fell 5.26%.

