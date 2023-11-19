search
Sun: TASE opens week lower

19 Nov, 2023 18:53
NICE Systems and the banks fell today as Teva and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as the war against Hamas moved into its seventh week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,711.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,735.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 337.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 367.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 621.1 million in equities and NIS 1.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.35% on Friday, at NIS 3.728/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.33% lower at NIS 4.048/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.37%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.25% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.08%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.53% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE" ILCO) rose 4.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.44% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

