Sun: TASE opens week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as the war against Hamas moved into its seventh week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,711.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,735.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 337.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 367.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 621.1 million in equities and NIS 1.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.35% on Friday, at NIS 3.728/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.33% lower at NIS 4.048/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.37%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.25% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.08%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.53% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE" ILCO) rose 4.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.44% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2023.

