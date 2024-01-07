Sun: TASE opens week lower as banks fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,867.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.80% to 1,896.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.69% to 386.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 377.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 752.4 million in equities and NIS 1.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.219% on Friday, at NIS 3.656/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.110% lower at NIS 3.992/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.65% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.77%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.49% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.50%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.45%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.55%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Opko Health (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 16.22% after announcing a plan for a private offering of convertible senior notes.

