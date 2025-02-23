search
Sun: TASE opens week lower in wake of Wall Street

23 Feb, 2025 17:21
Camtek and Teva led the declines but NICE Systems bucked the market after last week's heavy losses.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.22%, to 2,483.98 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.30% to 2,554.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.50% to 481.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 400.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 930,700 in equities and NIS 1.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.706% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.567/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.993% higher, at NIS 3.733/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.77%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.72%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.76% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, clawing back some of last week's heavy losses. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.38% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.10%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 5.45%.

