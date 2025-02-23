Sun: TASE opens week lower in wake of Wall Street

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.22%, to 2,483.98 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.30% to 2,554.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.50% to 481.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 400.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 930,700 in equities and NIS 1.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.706% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.567/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.993% higher, at NIS 3.733/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.77%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.72%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.76% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, clawing back some of last week's heavy losses. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.38% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.10%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 5.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2025.

