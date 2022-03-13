Sun: TASE opens week lower led down by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.51%, to 1,901.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.53%, to 1,988.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.09% to 471.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 384.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 869 million in equities and NIS 1.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.214%, on Friday, at NIS 3.264/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.783% lower at NIS 3.584/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 2.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.14%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.08% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.53%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 8.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.71%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.49% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 2.93%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.03% as oil prices climb on world markets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.