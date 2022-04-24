Sun: TASE opens week sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.65%, to 2,021.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.66%, to 2,115.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.25% to 462.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 380.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 906.7 million in equities and NIS 1.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.556% on Thursday before the final day of the Passover holiday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.366% higher at NIS 3.513/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.43% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.85%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.99%, parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.33% and sister company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 4.54%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.85% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.48%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.62%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT) rose 3.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.