search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens week strongly

17 Mar, 2024 17:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks led the market higher today as NICE Systems and Elbit Systems slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,906.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.32% to 1,946.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.44% to 410.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 379.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 741.5 million in equities and NIS 1.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.772% on Friday, at NIS 3.653/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.27% higher at NIS 3.975/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.97%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.97% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.38%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.42%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.51% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.49%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.81%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.9% and Elbit Systems Ltd. fell 0.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018