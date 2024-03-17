Sun: TASE opens week strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,906.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.32% to 1,946.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.44% to 410.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 379.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 741.5 million in equities and NIS 1.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.772% on Friday, at NIS 3.653/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.27% higher at NIS 3.975/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.97%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.97% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.38%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.42%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.51% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.49%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.81%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.9% and Elbit Systems Ltd. fell 0.75%.

