Sun: TASE opens week strongly boosted by banks

9 Mar, 2025 17:44
NICE Systems and the banks led the market higher today but Teva and Tower lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.09%, to 2,493.87 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.18% to 2,549.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69% to 466.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 400.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 981.4 million in equities and NIS 1.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.083% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.612/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.549% higher, at NIS 3.923/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.68%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.26%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.10%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.09%, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.11% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.51%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.14% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.74%.

