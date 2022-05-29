Sun: TASE opens week with big gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.23%, to 1,922.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.52%, to 1,987.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.11% to 424.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.53% to 372.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.26 billion in equities and NIS 1.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.238% on Friday, at NIS 3.355/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.050% lower at NIS 3.603/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 10.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.30% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 5.97%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.78, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.41%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.88%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.41%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.3% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.71%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover

