Sun: TASE opens week with big gains

29 May, 2022 17:22
Globes correspondent

The banks and NICE Systems led the market gains but Teva and ICL declined today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.23%, to 1,922.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.52%, to 1,987.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.11% to 424.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.53% to 372.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.26 billion in equities and NIS 1.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.238% on Friday, at NIS 3.355/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.050% lower at NIS 3.603/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 10.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.30% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 5.97%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.78, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.41%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.88%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.41%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.3% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.71%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

